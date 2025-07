The Town of Vegreville is preparing to break world records this August with their attempt at the World’s Largest Egg and Spoon Race.

The Town needs your help to accomplish this however, and they’re looking for 3,000 participants to join in the fun!

If you’re ready to make history right here in our community, you can learn more and register online to participate by clicking here.

The race will take place on August 30th at 2pm at Pysanka Park.