Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
Photo provided
Children playing. (Photo provided by Stan Ashbee, Vista Radio)
Local News
Less than 1 min.read

Preventing tick bites important as Albertans head outdoors this summer

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

As Albertans head outdoors this summer, the prevention of tick bites is key.

Over the past two years in Canada, Lyme disease cases have more than doubled, with over five thousand cases reported last year. 

London Drugs Pharmacist Penny Lehoux says Albertans don’t need to worry too much about tick bites, unless travelling to hot spot areas, which include B.C. and the southern half of Manitoba. 

Lehoux adds stats for this year won’t be available until after the prime tick biting season, which is usually during the hotter summer months. 

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

ckvg Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

July 16, 2025

Trading Post
Trading Post listings for July 16, 2025

119th Vermilion Ag Fair happens next week

Local News
The 119th Vermilion Agricultural Fair is set to take place July 24th to 26th.

Vegreville and District FCSS now offering community counselling services

Community
The Vegreville and District Family and Community Support Services would like to remind residents that they currently offer low cost counselling services.

July 16, 2025 Jessica Melsted & Valerie Lowes with the Vegreville Centennial Library

Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection
Vegreville Co-op Community Connection with Valerie Lowes & Jessica Melsted

Alberta now the leading jurisdiction per capita in North America for measles

Health Care
Alberta is now the leading jurisdiction per capita in North America for measles.
- Advertisement -

You may also like



In The News

ckvg Now playing play

The Ranch logo