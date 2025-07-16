As Albertans head outdoors this summer, the prevention of tick bites is key.

Over the past two years in Canada, Lyme disease cases have more than doubled, with over five thousand cases reported last year.

London Drugs Pharmacist Penny Lehoux says Albertans don’t need to worry too much about tick bites, unless travelling to hot spot areas, which include B.C. and the southern half of Manitoba.

Lehoux adds stats for this year won’t be available until after the prime tick biting season, which is usually during the hotter summer months.