The 119th Vermilion Agricultural Fair is set to take place July 24th to 26th.

The weekend will include chuckwagon races, live entertainment, livestock shows, tractor pulls, fireworks, and more.

The Ranch 106.5 will be on location for all of the chuckwagon action, so be sure to tune in starting on Thursday, July 24th at 7:30pm.

For more information about the Fair, you can click here.