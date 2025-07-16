The Vegreville and District Family and Community Support Services would like to remind residents that they currently offer low cost counselling services.

Whether you’re experiencing stress, anxiety, grief, navigating relationship or family challenges, or just need someone to talk to, the FCSS offers support to guide you, no matter what struggles you may be facing. The organization has one-on-one counselling and group counselling, providing a safe and welcoming space for everyone.

If you’re interested in learning more about these services, you can check out communitycounselling.janeapp.com, call the FCSS at 780-632-3966, or send an email to talk@vegreville.com.