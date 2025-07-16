Subscribe to Local News
Community
Less than 1 min.read

Vegreville and District FCSS now offering community counselling services

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Vegreville and District Family and Community Support Services would like to remind residents that they currently offer low cost counselling services.

Whether you’re experiencing stress, anxiety, grief, navigating relationship or family challenges, or just need someone to talk to, the FCSS offers support to guide you, no matter what struggles you may be facing. The organization has one-on-one counselling and group counselling, providing a safe and welcoming space for everyone.

If you’re interested in learning more about these services, you can check out communitycounselling.janeapp.com, call the FCSS at 780-632-3966, or send an email to talk@vegreville.com.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

