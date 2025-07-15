Premier Danielle Smith’s “Alberta Next” panel holds its first public meetings today, as it explores the problems the province has with the federal government, and what to do about them.

Once the town halls conclude in October, Smith says the panel will recommend ideas and policy proposals for a referendum.

The province’s New Democrats, none of whom were invited to sit on the panel, have decided to hold their own hearings.

Party leader Naheed Nenshi says their “Better Together” road show will explore ways Albertans can help build a strong future for all Canadians within a united country.

Nenshi says Smith’s panel is simply to ramp up separatist fervour and pit neighbour against neighbour for strictly political purposes.