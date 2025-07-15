Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
alt
Province of Alberta Flag
Local News
Less than 1 min.read

‘Alberta Next’ panel holds its first public meeting today

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot
Premier Danielle Smith’s “Alberta Next” panel holds its first public meetings today, as it explores the problems the province has with the federal government, and what to do about them.
Once the town halls conclude in October, Smith says the panel will recommend ideas and policy proposals for a referendum.
The province’s New Democrats, none of whom were invited to sit on the panel, have decided to hold their own hearings.
Party leader Naheed Nenshi says their “Better Together” road show will explore ways Albertans can help build a strong future for all Canadians within a united country.
Nenshi says Smith’s panel is simply to ramp up separatist fervour and pit neighbour against neighbour for strictly political purposes.
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

ckvg Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Alberta now the leading jurisdiction per capita in North America for measles

Health Care
Alberta is now the leading jurisdiction per capita in North America for measles.

July 15, 2025

Trading Post
Trading Post listings for July 15, 2025

St. Paul Search and Rescue leads the way in drone technology for emergency response

Local News
St. Paul Search and Rescue is leading the way in Alberta when it comes to using drone technology for emergency response.

Alberta Open Farm Days returns this August

Local News
Alberta Open Farm Days is happening August 16th and 17th this year.

July 15, 2025 Bruce Stampede Association President Robbie Chomik

Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection
Vegreville Co-op Community Connection with Robbie Chomik
- Advertisement -

You may also like



In The News

ckvg Now playing play

The Ranch logo