St. Paul Search and Rescue Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)
Local News
Less than 1 min.read

St. Paul Search and Rescue leads the way in drone technology for emergency response

By Nikki Ritchot

St. Paul Search and Rescue is leading the way in Alberta when it comes to using drone technology for emergency response.

Thanks to longtime member Robert Tymofichuk, the team has some of the most advanced drone gear in the province, helping with wildfire detection and nighttime searches using thermal imaging. Tymofichuk, a teacher by day, joined SAR back in 1996 and says even finding one missing person alive makes it all worth it.

The team relies heavily on community support for funding and is grateful for the backing that helps them continue their vital work. 

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

