Alberta Open Farm Days is happening August 16th and 17th this year. The event is a province wide open house, where Albertans are invited to visit local farms and see where their food comes from, as well as a glimpse into the day to day work done by farmers.

Marketing Co-ordinator for Alberta Open Farm Days Cameo Hanlon says that this is event is truly a unique experience for all people across the province.

This year’s theme for Open Farm Days is Water: The Lifeblood of Every Farm. For a complete listing of participating farms in your area, you can visit albertaopenfarmdays.ca.