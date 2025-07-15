Subscribe to Local News
Alberta Open Farm Days
Alberta Open Farm Days. (Sourced from their official website)
Local News
Less than 1 min.read

Alberta Open Farm Days returns this August

By Nikki Ritchot

Alberta Open Farm Days is happening August 16th and 17th this year. The event is a province wide open house, where Albertans are invited to visit local farms and see where their food comes from, as well as a glimpse into the day to day work done by farmers.

Marketing Co-ordinator for Alberta Open Farm Days Cameo Hanlon says that this is event is truly a unique experience for all people across the province.

This year’s theme for Open Farm Days is Water: The Lifeblood of Every Farm. For a complete listing of participating farms in your area, you can visit albertaopenfarmdays.ca.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

