The Town of Vegreville would like to advise residents that parks maintenance and spraying work will be taking place this week.

Please be aware that the Parks crew will be working both sides of the highway boulevards between Walmart and Quick Stop throughout the week. There will be intermittent lane closures in the area, so please be aware, obey all traffic signage, and drive with caution.

Additionally, Cortex will be in town over the next few days spraying all parks and green spaces. The product being used is environmentally and pet friendly, but residents are being asked to use caution and avoid freshly treated areas whenever possible.

To view the full notice issued by the Town on this matter, click here.