Town of Vegreville Welcome Sign. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff)
Local News
Less than 1 min.read

Parks maintenance and spraying work will take place in Vegreville this week

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Town of Vegreville would like to advise residents that parks maintenance and spraying work will be taking place this week.

Please be aware that the Parks crew will be working both sides of the highway boulevards between Walmart and Quick Stop throughout the week. There will be intermittent lane closures in the area, so please be aware, obey all traffic signage, and drive with caution.

Additionally, Cortex will be in town over the next few days spraying all parks and green spaces. The product being used is environmentally and pet friendly, but residents are being asked to use caution and avoid freshly treated areas whenever possible.

To view the full notice issued by the Town on this matter, click here.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

