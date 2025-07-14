Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
Bruce Stampede Photo
Bruce Stampede. (Sourced from their Facebook page)
Local News
Less than 1 min.read

The Bruce Stampede returns for its 111th anniversary event

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

Canada’s oldest one day pro rodeo the Bruce Stampede is gearing up its 111th season this month. The event has been happening every summer in the Village of Bruce, Alberta since 1914.

President of the Stampede Robbie Chomik says that this long-standing event has become a yearly tradition for the community and visitors alike.

The Bruce Stampede will take place July 25th to the 27th at the Bruce Stampede Grounds. For more information on what the weekend will have in store, you can visit their website at brucestampede.ca.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

ckvg Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

July 14, 2025 Two Hills Ag Society President Lorna Tupechka

Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection
Vegreville Co-op Community Connection with Lorna Tupechka

TRADING POST JULY 11TH, 2025

Trading Post
Looking for: someone to move sheds and buildings. Call or text 780-603-7209

Unions warn federal public service could be hurt by government budget cuts

News
Unions are warning the federal public service will be taking the brunt of the cuts Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to make in government spending.

Vegreville and District FCSS is a proud recipient of the Alberta Crime Prevention Grant

Local News
The Vegreville and District Family and Community Support Services are pleased to announce that they are one of the recipients of the Alberta Crime Prevention Grant.

July 10, 2025

Trading Post
Trading Post listings for July 10, 2025
- Advertisement -

You may also like



In The News

ckvg Now playing play

The Ranch logo