Canada’s oldest one day pro rodeo the Bruce Stampede is gearing up its 111th season this month. The event has been happening every summer in the Village of Bruce, Alberta since 1914.

President of the Stampede Robbie Chomik says that this long-standing event has become a yearly tradition for the community and visitors alike.

The Bruce Stampede will take place July 25th to the 27th at the Bruce Stampede Grounds. For more information on what the weekend will have in store, you can visit their website at brucestampede.ca.