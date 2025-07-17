HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionJuly 17, 2025 Vegreville & District FCSS Youth Programmer Crystal Clarke Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection July 17, 2025 Vegreville & District FCSS Youth Programmer Crystal Clarke FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail The Ranch 106.5 Logo. https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/July-17-2025-Crystal-Clarke.mp3 - Advertisement - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection July 16, 2025 Jessica Melsted & Valerie Lowes with the Vegreville Centennial Library Jeff Dyck - July 16, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection July 15, 2025 Bruce Stampede Association President Robbie Chomik Jeff Dyck - July 15, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection July 14, 2025 Two Hills Ag Society President Lorna Tupechka Jeff Dyck - July 14, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection July 3, 2025 Reema Patel and Nadeth Palmer Jeff Dyck - July 3, 2025