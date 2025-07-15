HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionJuly 15, 2025 Bruce Stampede Association President Robbie Chomik Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection July 15, 2025 Bruce Stampede Association President Robbie Chomik FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail The Ranch 106.5 Logo. https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/July-15-2025-Robbie-Chomik.mp3 - Advertisement - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection July 14, 2025 Two Hills Ag Society President Lorna Tupechka Jeff Dyck - July 14, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection July 3, 2025 Reema Patel and Nadeth Palmer Jeff Dyck - July 3, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 27, 2025 Awaken Events Founder Carmen Rae Bruce Jeff Dyck - June 27, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 24, 2025 Vegreville Corporate Services Director Meghan Saskiw Jeff Dyck - June 24, 2025