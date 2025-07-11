Subscribe to Local News
Vegreville and District FCSS Logo
Vegreville and District FCSS logo. (Sourced from The Vegreville and District FCSS Official Facebook page)
Local News
Less than 1 min.read

Vegreville and District FCSS is a proud recipient of the Alberta Crime Prevention Grant

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Vegreville and District Family and Community Support Services are pleased to announce that they are one of the recipients of the Alberta Crime Prevention Grant. This funding will go toward launching resource-based programming for youth and young adults aged 14 to 24.

Youth Programmer for the FCSS Crystal Clarke says receiving this Grant means the organization can continue make meaningful, proactive steps in supporting Vegreville’s younger population.

Clarke goes on to say that the FCSS wants this programming to be shaped by the people it’s meant to serve. The organization is currently taking suggestions, ideas and feedback from parents, caregivers, and young people to help shape these programs via an online survey, which you can find by clicking here:

Parent/Caregiver of ages 14 to 24 Survey

Ages 12 to 24 Survey

The feedback will directly influence how the FCSS shapes these resources and support moving forward.

To keep up to date on the services and programs that the FCSS offers, you can visit the Town of Vegreville website, or by checking out the Vegreville and District FCSS Facebook page.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

In The News

