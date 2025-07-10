Subscribe to Local News
July 10, 2025

Jeff Dyck
PHONED IN ITEMS
For sale: Trees, mostly White & Blue Spruce, to be cut, good for lumber or log buildings, includes 30 lodge pole pines, 75 trees that are 60-75 feet tall and 75 trees that are 50-60 feet tall, if you’d like to cut down the trees, the owner expects the branches to be chipped and placed when the trees are removed, to ensure this happens, a deposit of $3000 is asked, this will be returned as soon as the site is cleaned 780-768-2331

 

TEXTED IN ITEMS
Looking for: 7000 lb Dexter torsion axle for cattle trailer 780-603-1453 Vegreville, AB

For sale: BE 9000-watt generator, used very little $600/Utility trailer, eight feet long, five and a half feet wide, tilts $500/Chain-link hero, five feet wide and six feet long with bar $500, would like items gone by Friday 780-722-4371 or 780-614-9927 Vegreville, AB

For sale: Four Hankook tires, 235-50R17 $100 780-953-9927 TEXT ONLY

Jeff Dyck has done almost everything you can do in a radio career that has spanned more than 20 years. The Manitoba product has been a reporter, an on-air talent, a morning show host, a salesperson, a play-by-play announcer and a station manager. Through it all, Jeff's passion for local radio has remained strong. Jeff lives in Vegreville with his wife, Nikki, and son, Gabriel. He's a long-suffering Maple Leafs fan and is forever hoping that this will be their year.

Danielle Smith says new provincial police service will boost law enforcement in Alberta

News
Premier Danielle Smith says law enforcement will soon get another shot in the arm across Alberta.

RCMP are warning the public about new scam involving STARS Lottery

RCMP
Alberta Mounties are warning about a scam involving the STARS Lottery.

Two Hills Ag Society proud to receive funding for their Market Square Project

Local News
The Two Hills and District Agricultural Society is pleased to announce that they have been awarded $77,000 through the 2025 Co-op Community Spaces Program.

AHS is reporting another 27 cases of measles over the weekend

Health Care
Alberta Health Services is reporting another 27 cases of measles over the weekend.

July 8, 2025

Trading Post
Trading Post listings for July 8, 2025
