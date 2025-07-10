July 10, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

For sale: Trees, mostly White & Blue Spruce, to be cut, good for lumber or log buildings, includes 30 lodge pole pines, 75 trees that are 60-75 feet tall and 75 trees that are 50-60 feet tall, if you’d like to cut down the trees, the owner expects the branches to be chipped and placed when the trees are removed, to ensure this happens, a deposit of $3000 is asked, this will be returned as soon as the site is cleaned 780-768-2331

TEXTED IN ITEMS

Looking for: 7000 lb Dexter torsion axle for cattle trailer 780-603-1453 Vegreville, AB

For sale: BE 9000-watt generator, used very little $600/Utility trailer, eight feet long, five and a half feet wide, tilts $500/Chain-link hero, five feet wide and six feet long with bar $500, would like items gone by Friday 780-722-4371 or 780-614-9927 Vegreville, AB

For sale: Four Hankook tires, 235-50R17 $100 780-953-9927 TEXT ONLY