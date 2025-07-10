Premier Danielle Smith says law enforcement will soon get another shot in the arm across Alberta.

Smith says the Independent Agency Police Service – which was only created in 2024, will be renamed the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service. Once operational the service will “complement the province’s current police services including the RCMP” according to Smith.

The Premier says vacancies have created delay in response time for rural residents, and believes the service, when up and running, will help fill some of those gaps.

No specific timeline as to when officers will take on these new roles has been made public.