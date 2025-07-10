Subscribe to Local News
Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle Smith. (Photo provided)
News
Less than 1 min.read

Danielle Smith says new provincial police service will boost law enforcement in Alberta

By Nikki Ritchot

Premier Danielle Smith says law enforcement will soon get another shot in the arm across Alberta.

Smith says the Independent Agency Police Service – which was only created in 2024, will be renamed the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service. Once operational the service will “complement the province’s current police services including the RCMP” according to Smith.

The Premier says vacancies have created delay in response time for rural residents, and believes the service, when up and running, will help fill some of those gaps.

No specific timeline as to when officers will take on these new roles has been made public.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

