Mounties in Alberta are advising of a scam making the rounds involving the STARS Lottery.
The Oyen RCMP issued a warning saying there have been recent reports of fraudsters calling potential victims and saying they are with the STARS Lottery.
The caller tells the intended victim that they have won a prize and to claim it, they must send a payment.
Police say the caller ID even displays ‘STARS Lottery’ to try and add legitimacy to the call.
STARS is aware of the scam and stresses the following:
- Lottery ticket purchases will never be asked to send money to get their prize. If you are asked to send a cheque, money order, or payment of any kind to claim your lottery prize, it is a scam. They suggest you hang up the phone or delete an email you might get requesting payment.
- You can check with STARS directly to verify if you are a winner. Winners are also listed on STARS’ official lottery website. Officials say you should always use STARS’ official phone number (1-844-782-7775), website, and email (info@stars.ca).
Ticket purchasers can also call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 if they believe they are being victimized.