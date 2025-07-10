Subscribe to Local News
RCMP Logo
RCMP Logo. (Sourced from official website)
RCMP
1 min.read

RCMP are warning the public about new scam involving STARS Lottery

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

Mounties in Alberta are advising of a scam making the rounds involving the STARS Lottery. 

The Oyen RCMP issued a warning saying there have been recent reports of fraudsters calling potential victims and saying they are with the STARS Lottery. 

The caller tells the intended victim that they have won a prize and to claim it, they must send a payment. 

Police say the caller ID even displays ‘STARS Lottery’ to try and add legitimacy to the call. 

STARS is aware of the scam and stresses the following: 

  • Lottery ticket purchases will never be asked to send money to get their prize. If you are asked to send a cheque, money order, or payment of any kind to claim your lottery prize, it is a scam. They suggest you hang up the phone or delete an email you might get requesting payment. 

Ticket purchasers can also call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 if they believe they are being victimized. 

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

July 10, 2025

