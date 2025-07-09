The Two Hills and District Agricultural Society is pleased to announce that they have been awarded $77,000 through the 2025 Co-op Community Spaces Program. The funding will go toward their Market Square Project, slated to open this September.

President of the Society Lorna Tupechka says that this year round community space will support local producers, artisans and residents, and hopefully help boost tourism.

Out of 600 applications to the Program, only 14 were selected, and only four recipients in Alberta were chosen.

The Two Hills Market Square will be officially unveiled on September 20th, during the Two Hills Alberta Culture Days celebration.

You can keep up to date on this project by visiting the Two Hills and District Ag Society website.