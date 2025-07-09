Subscribe to Local News
Two Hills Ag Society Logo. (Sourced from Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies)
Two Hills Ag Society proud to receive funding for their Market Square Project

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Two Hills and District Agricultural Society is pleased to announce that they have been awarded $77,000 through the 2025 Co-op Community Spaces Program. The funding will go toward their Market Square Project, slated to open this September.

President of the Society Lorna Tupechka says that this year round community space will support local producers, artisans and residents, and hopefully help boost tourism.

Out of 600 applications to the Program, only 14 were selected, and only four recipients in Alberta were chosen.

The Two Hills Market Square will be officially unveiled on September 20th, during the Two Hills Alberta Culture Days celebration.

You can keep up to date on this project by visiting the Two Hills and District Ag Society website.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

