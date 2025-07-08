A plane crash north of Vermilion on June 21 has claimed the lives of two people.

Vermilion RCMP arrived to the scene around 12:24 p.m. on June 21st, where they found the crash 1.2 kilometres short of the local airport runway.

“There were two occupants in the plane. The 46-year-old female pilot, a resident of Slave Lake, Alta., and a 76-year-old male passenger, a resident of Mannville, Alta., did not survive the crash,” said the RCMP in the media release.

The Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation. RCMP sends condolences to the family and friends of both deceased.