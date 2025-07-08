Two people are facing firearm and drug-related charges after Elk Point RCMP stopped a vehicle on the morning of June 19th.

Elk Point RCMP were doing patrols around 3 a.m. when they pulled over a vehicle for equipment violations. During the stop, officers saw suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

“The driver and occupants of the vehicle were arrested,” reads the June 23rd RCMP release. “A search of the vehicle was conducted. A handgun, stolen identification cards and bank cards, a small quantity of methamphetamine was seized.”