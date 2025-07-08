Subscribe to Local News
RCMP Vehicle
RCMP Vehicle (Photo provided by RCMP)
1 min.read

Two people facing firearm and drug-related charges after being pulled over by RCMP

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

Two people are facing firearm and drug-related charges after Elk Point RCMP stopped a vehicle on the morning of June 19th.

Elk Point RCMP were doing patrols around 3 a.m. when they pulled over a vehicle for equipment violations. During the stop, officers saw suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

“The driver and occupants of the vehicle were arrested,” reads the June 23rd RCMP release. “A search of the vehicle was conducted. A handgun, stolen identification cards and bank cards, a small quantity of methamphetamine was seized.”

Christopher Robinson a 43-year-old resident of Bonnyville has been charged with possession of a firearm when unauthorized, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, fail to comply with release order and failure to comply with weapons possession order.

Robinson was remanded into custody and set to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Bonnyville on June 24th.

Tessa Sakowsky, a 44-year-old resident of Two Hills has been charged with nine counts of illegal possession of Government documents, possession of a firearm when unauthorized, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Sakowsky was taken before a Justice of the Peace and was released on a $1000 Promise to Pay and set to appear in court on July 10th at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Paul.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

