Insurance Bureau of Canada Logo. (Sourced from their Facebook page)
Insurance Bureau of Canada calls on provincial government to address auto thefts

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Insurance Bureau of Canada is calling on the provincial government to take stronger action against auto thefts.

The bureau says insurance claims for stolen vehicles have jumped 65 per cent over the past three years, to more than 110-million dollars in 2024.

Bureau vice-president Aaron Sutherland says addressing what he calls the “auto theft crisis” requires action on several fronts.

Sutherland says other provinces have taken action to deter car thieves, and have seen auto thefts go down…..while the opposite trend is occurring in Alberta.

Nikki Ritchot

