The Kalyna Family Resource Network here in Vegreville is getting a new location this month. The KFRN office has moved to the Galleria Mall at 5341 50th Avenue, unit G15. The organization is encouraging everyone to come on out and visit their new space and see what programs they have on offer for the summer.

Hub Facilitator for the KFRN Yuliia Kalutska says that they are very excited about the move.

Kalutska goes on to say that it’s been a very busy start to the summer for the KFRN. She mentions two new programs for teens launching this month, one called Missing Class 101 for youth in Grades 7 to 12 and Paint and Chat for folks aged 14 to 24.

To view their events calendar, you can click here.

To contact the Kalyna Family Resource Network, you can call 780-632-2912, or visit their website and Facebook page.