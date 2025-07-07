Subscribe to Local News
Kalyna Family Resource Network
Kalyna Family Resource Network Logo. (Sourced from Facebook)
Local News
Kalyna Family Resource Network moves to new office in Vegreville

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

The Kalyna Family Resource Network here in Vegreville is getting a new location this month. The KFRN office has moved to the Galleria Mall at 5341 50th Avenue, unit G15. The organization is encouraging everyone to come on out and visit their new space and see what programs they have on offer for the summer.

Hub Facilitator for the KFRN Yuliia Kalutska says that they are very excited about the move.

Kalutska goes on to say that it’s been a very busy start to the summer for the KFRN. She mentions two new programs for teens launching this month, one called Missing Class 101 for youth in Grades 7 to 12 and Paint and Chat for folks aged 14 to 24.

To view their events calendar, you can click here.

To contact the Kalyna Family Resource Network, you can call 780-632-2912, or visit their website and Facebook page.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

- Advertisement -

