On the final day of the Powerline Baseball League season, the Vegreville Blue Jays needed a win and some help to keep their hopes of a postseason run alive. They got both of those things, thumping Armena 14-4 while Camrose fell to the Rivals on the road. Those outcomes mean the Roadrunners and Blue Jays are tied with identical 4-8 records and will need to meet in a play-in game to determine the final playoff team. After starting 2-8, pitcher Randall Ziegler says the team kept pressure on themselves low over the last two games and it turned into a pair of key victories.

Ziegler threw the complete game victory, striking out six over five innings. Newcomer Russel Janzen had a big game for the offense. The centerfielder went 2 for 2 with a single, a double and a pair of walks while driving in three. Colton Ziegler drove in four runs on the night, thanks to a two-run single and a pair of bases loaded walks. The Blue Jays and Camrose Roadrunners will meet in a play-in game to join Armena, The Rivals and Rosalind in the PBL postseason.