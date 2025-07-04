Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsSportsBlue Jays Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
Sports

Blue Jays Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

By Jeff Dyck
The Jays and Royals shake hands after Thursday night's action in Vegreville.

On the final day of the Powerline Baseball League season, the Vegreville Blue Jays needed a win and some help to keep their hopes of a postseason run alive. They got both of those things, thumping Armena 14-4 while Camrose fell to the Rivals on the road. Those outcomes mean the Roadrunners and Blue Jays are tied with identical 4-8 records and will need to meet in a play-in game to determine the final playoff team. After starting 2-8, pitcher Randall Ziegler says the team kept pressure on themselves low over the last two games and it turned into a pair of key victories.

Ziegler threw the complete game victory, striking out six over five innings. Newcomer Russel Janzen had a big game for the offense. The centerfielder went 2 for 2 with a single, a double and a pair of walks while driving in three. Colton Ziegler drove in four runs on the night, thanks to a two-run single and a pair of bases loaded walks. The Blue Jays and Camrose Roadrunners will meet in a play-in game to join Armena, The Rivals and Rosalind in the PBL postseason.

The Blue Jays add another in a romp of the Royals. Vegreville drew 13 walks in just five innings.
Rookie Russel Janzen looked right at home on Thursday night. He went 2 for 2 with two walks and 3 RBI for the Jays.
Randall Ziegler went the distance on the hill in the victory. His mix of pitches had the Royals stumped as five of his six strikeouts caught the hitter looking.
Catcher Stephen Hrabec went 2 for 3, reaching base four times thanks to a pair of singles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. His fifth-inning walk-off single drove in the run that triggered the mercy rule. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    ckvg Now playing play

    The Ranch logo