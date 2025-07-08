Brought to you by Vegreville Co-op & 106.5 FM The Ranch

Feast In The Field is back!

106.5 FM The Ranch is teaming up with Vegreville Co-op to feed the farmers

who work hard to keep us fed.

Nominate a deserving farmer in our draw boxes located at Agriterra, Rocky

Mountain Equipment, Webb’s Machinery, and Deerland Equipment.

We’ll be taking nominations throughout July and August, and we’ll select a

winner from each location. Those winners will each get a delicious dinner,

compliments of Vegreville Co-op, delivered to their field during harvest time.

Get those names in today!

