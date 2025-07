July 3, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

For sale: Three large sheets of lattice $20 780-632-1186

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: 9000-watt BNE generator, electric start/Utility trailer, eight feet long and six feet wide $600 for the generator and $400 for the utility trailer 780-722-4371 TEXT ONLY

For sale: 1950 Cockshutt tractor, 540 PTO, in good running condition $4500 780-603-7209