Two independent MLAs say they’re planning to form a new political party to challenge Premier Danielle Smith.
Scott Sinclair and Peter Guthrie were booted from the U-C-P for disagreeing with the party’s policies.
Now, they’re hoping to get enough signatures to re-form the Progressive Conservative party.
The two say Smith is catering to a small group of extremists and separatists, so conservatives in the centre need a new option.
Smith warns a new party will split conservative support….and that’ll mean victory for the NDP.