Two independent MLAs say they’re planning to form a new political party to challenge Premier Danielle Smith.

Scott Sinclair and Peter Guthrie were booted from the U-C-P for disagreeing with the party’s policies.

Now, they’re hoping to get enough signatures to re-form the Progressive Conservative party.

The two say Smith is catering to a small group of extremists and separatists, so conservatives in the centre need a new option.

Smith warns a new party will split conservative support….and that’ll mean victory for the NDP.