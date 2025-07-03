Subscribe to Local News
Less than 1 min.read

Two independent MLAs are looking to form new political party in Alberta

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

Two independent MLAs say they’re planning to form a new political party to challenge Premier Danielle Smith.

Scott Sinclair and Peter Guthrie were booted from the U-C-P for disagreeing with the party’s policies.

Now, they’re hoping to get enough signatures to re-form the Progressive Conservative party.

The two say Smith  is catering to a small group of extremists and separatists, so conservatives in the centre need a new option.

Smith warns a new party will split conservative support….and that’ll mean victory for the NDP.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

