It’s also a weekend of chuckwagon racing happening in the Town of Viking.

The annual APCCA Chariot and Chuckwagon Races will take place July 4th, 5th, and 6th at the Cloverlodge Stampede Grounds. The event will also include beer gardens all weekend, a pie eating contest on Saturday, and plenty of hot food for purchase on site.

We will be broadcasting this weekend’s chuckwagon action, so be sure to tune in to The Ranch 106.5 for all the updates, starting tonight at 7pm.