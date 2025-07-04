Subscribe to Local News
The Vegreville Pysanka. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff)
50th anniversary celebration of the Pysanka is happening this month

Nikki Ritchot
In addition to the Pysanka Festival this weekend, this month will also see the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce host the 50th anniversary celebration for the Pysanka on Saturday, July 26th.

The event kicks off with a free pancake breakfast starting at 9am at Pysanka Park. The rest of the day will be filled with plenty of fun activities for everyone, including an opening ceremony at 11am, live music and dancers, and a farmer’s market.

There will be a free park and ride from the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds to the Park for this event.

For more information on the 50th anniversary celebration for the Pysanka, please visit the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

