It’s Pysanka Festival weekend, happening July 4th, 5th, and 6th at the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds.

This year’s theme is honouring babas and didos and the traditions passed down to us from our ancestors.

The three day event will be jam packed with activities for all ages, including grandstand shows, zabavas, a pioneer village, folk art, and much more. It’s free admission to all venues included in the Festival except for the grandstand shows and zabava dances.

For a complete list of activities slated for this weekend, you can visit pysankafestival.com.