Pysanka Park (Supplied, Town of Vegreville)
Local News
Vegreville gets ready for Pysanka Festival weekend

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

It’s Pysanka Festival weekend, happening July 4th, 5th, and 6th at the Vegreville Ag Society Grounds.

This year’s theme is honouring babas and didos and the traditions passed down to us from our ancestors.

The three day event will be jam packed with activities for all ages, including grandstand shows, zabavas, a pioneer village, folk art, and much more. It’s free admission to all venues included in the Festival except for the grandstand shows and zabava dances.

For a complete list of activities slated for this weekend, you can visit pysankafestival.com.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

