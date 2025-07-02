In Mundare, the Mary Immaculate Care Centre is preparing to host a fundraiser charity event later this month. The Centre is Covenant Health Community Care Centre for 30 residents, and provides around the clock care, including recreational activities, spiritual care programs, and rehab therapy.

Site administrator for the Centre Reema Patel says that the proceeds from this month’s fundraiser go toward future programming and continuing care for residents.

Resident Care Manager for Mary Immaculate Care Centre Nadeth Palmer goes on to say that it’s so important for the community to continue their support for facilities like this.

The fundraiser charity event in support of Mary Immaculate Care Centre is happening on July 18th from 11:30am to 1:30pm. $10 will get you a kubbie-style burger, drink, side, and dessert. Please keep in mind that this event is cash only.

Deadline to RSVP and reserve your seat for the fundraiser is July 4th, but donations are also being accepted for those who can’t make the event. You may register or inquire about making a donation by Nadeth Palmer at 780-764-3730, or by sending an email to nadeth.palmer@albertahealthservices.ca.