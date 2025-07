July 2, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

TEXTED IN ITEMS

For sale: 9000-watt generator, works well $600/Four lawnchairs in bags and four plastic chairs $40 for all eight/Two swathers, one is a 1979 John Deere 800, 15-foot with a pickup reel for $3500, the other is a 1980 Versatile 400, 15-foot with a pickup reel for $3500, both in very good condition 780-614-9927

For sale: Gas-powered rototiller, nine inches wide $85 780-632-2217