Cold Lake residents had a bit of a wildlife surprise over the weekend after a Canada goose caused a stir at Kinosoo Beach.

According to witnesses, the goose chased several beachgoers away from a picnic area near the shoreline late Sunday afternoon. One family reported the bird flapped its wings, honked loudly, and stole a granola bar.

“We were just sitting on the blanket and out of nowhere this goose comes marching up like it owns the beach,” said local resident Lisa Gervais. “It went straight for our snacks and wouldn’t back off.”

City staff were called in to safely guide the bird away from the crowd. No one was hurt, but a beach chair was reportedly knocked over in the commotion.

Cold Lake’s parks department is reminding visitors not to feed geese or other wildlife, as it can lead to territorial behavior. Officials say geese are common along the lake this time of year and usually keep their distance unless provoked—or enticed by food.