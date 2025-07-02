The grand chief of the Treaty 8 Nations says their relationship with the Alberta government is about a three out of ten, following a meeting last Thursday with Premier Danielle Smith.

Trevor Mercredi says there are no discussions, no negotiations, and no consultations on a wide variety of issues and problems facing the indigenous population.

Treaty 8 covers 41 First Nations communities in northern Alberta, northwestern Saskatchewan, northeastern British Columbia, and the southwest corner of the Northwest Territories.

One major issue is resource-sharing.

Mercredi says, currently, First Nations receive nothing for the natural resources extracted from their land.

He wants a two per cent share of all revenue……something he says would allow them to take care of their own education and health care.

Other issues include emergency response to natural disasters and recognition of treaty rights.