Jeff Dyck has done almost everything you can do in a radio career that has spanned more than 20 years. The Manitoba product has been a reporter, an on-air talent, a morning show host, a salesperson, a play-by-play announcer and a station manager. Through it all, Jeff's passion for local radio has remained strong. Jeff lives in Vegreville with his wife, Nikki, and son, Gabriel. He's a long-suffering Maple Leafs fan and is forever hoping that this will be their year.