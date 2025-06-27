Dates have been announced for town halls hosted by the ‘Alberta Next’ panel.

The group will talk about things like the possible creation of an Alberta Pension Plan and policing service.

The first will be in Red Deer on July 15th.

The exact locations and times will be released ahead of each town hall.

Here are the dates listed:

July:

15 – Red Deer

16 – Sherwood Park

August:

14 – Edmonton

26 – Fort McMurray

27 – Lloydminster

September:

02 – Medicine Hat

11 – Lethbridge

15 – Airdrie

17 – Grande Prairie

29 – Calgary

Registration for each event opens two weeks prior to the event date.

For more information, please visit www.albertanextpanel.ca.