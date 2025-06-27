Subscribe to Local News
Alberta Next town hall dates have been announced

Nikki Ritchot
Dates have been announced for town halls hosted by the ‘Alberta Next’ panel.

The group will talk about things like the possible creation of an Alberta Pension Plan and policing service.

The first will be in Red Deer on July 15th.

The exact locations and times will be released ahead of each town hall.

Here are the dates listed:

July:

15 – Red Deer
16 – Sherwood Park

August:

14 – Edmonton
26 – Fort McMurray
27 – Lloydminster

September:

02 – Medicine Hat
11 – Lethbridge
15 – Airdrie
17 – Grande Prairie
29 – Calgary

Registration for each event opens two weeks prior to the event date.

 

For more information, please visit www.albertanextpanel.ca.

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

ckvg Now playing play

