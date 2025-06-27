Dates have been announced for town halls hosted by the ‘Alberta Next’ panel.
The group will talk about things like the possible creation of an Alberta Pension Plan and policing service.
The first will be in Red Deer on July 15th.
The exact locations and times will be released ahead of each town hall.
Here are the dates listed:
July:
15 – Red Deer
16 – Sherwood Park
August:
14 – Edmonton
26 – Fort McMurray
27 – Lloydminster
September:
02 – Medicine Hat
11 – Lethbridge
15 – Airdrie
17 – Grande Prairie
29 – Calgary
Registration for each event opens two weeks prior to the event date.
For more information, please visit www.albertanextpanel.ca.