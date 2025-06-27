Subscribe to Local News
Sports

Jays Offensive Woes Continue Against Camrose

By Jeff Dyck
Colton Ziegler flips the ball to Zak Lang at first to record the out.

The Vegreville Blue Jays losing streak hit seven straight on Thursday as they mustered just three hits in a 10-0 loss to the Camrose Roadrunners. With the loss, the Jays Powerline Baseball League record falls to 2-8. Zak Lang put up two of the team’s hits while Grayson Soprovich notched the other. The other seven hitters went a combined 0 for 14 with three walks and seven strikeouts. Right-hander Randall Ziegler took the loss on the hill, giving up seven runs on nine hits over five innings. Logan Janzen gave up three runs on three hits in one inning of relief. Veteran catcher Stephen Hrabec says they struggled to get anything going offensively.

The Jays have just two games left on the schedule, one in Camrose on July 2nd and back in Vegreville on July 3rd against Armena. If they want to have any hope of making the playoffs, they’ll need to win both.

Mike Henry tracks down a fly ball in right field.
Zak Lang digs for second after smashing a double.
Randall “R-Man” Ziegler fires another fastball towards home plate. The starter struck out six in five innings.
Grayson Soprovich takes a big hack. The shortstop went 1 for 2 with a double and a walk. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)
