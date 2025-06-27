The Vegreville Blue Jays losing streak hit seven straight on Thursday as they mustered just three hits in a 10-0 loss to the Camrose Roadrunners. With the loss, the Jays Powerline Baseball League record falls to 2-8. Zak Lang put up two of the team’s hits while Grayson Soprovich notched the other. The other seven hitters went a combined 0 for 14 with three walks and seven strikeouts. Right-hander Randall Ziegler took the loss on the hill, giving up seven runs on nine hits over five innings. Logan Janzen gave up three runs on three hits in one inning of relief. Veteran catcher Stephen Hrabec says they struggled to get anything going offensively.

The Jays have just two games left on the schedule, one in Camrose on July 2nd and back in Vegreville on July 3rd against Armena. If they want to have any hope of making the playoffs, they’ll need to win both.