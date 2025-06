Canada Day is almost upon us, and that means it’s almost time for the Canada Day Party in Park and Colour Day Run at Pysanka Park.

This family friendly event will kick off at 5pm and will include activities like live music, food trucks, fireworks, and of course, the Colour Run.

If you’re still interested in participating in the Colour Run, the deadline to register is Monday, June 30th at 3pm.

For more information on this year’s Canada Day event or to register for the Run, you can click here.