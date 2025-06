Cold Lake is launching a brand-new floating water park at Kinosoo Beach. The inflatable park features slides, trampolines, and obstacle courses—all set up just off the shoreline.

It’s designed for all ages, with lifeguards on duty and life jackets provided. The City says it’s part of their effort to boost family-friendly activities and summer tourism.

The floating playground will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, and wristbands can be purchased on-site.