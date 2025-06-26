Premier Danielle Smith says she’ll be the one leading the 15-member “Alberta Next” panel across the province this summer, gathering input from residents on how to protect Alberta from what she sees as federal over-reach and interference.

In announcing details of the panel, the premier says the panel will recommend proposals to be put to Albertans in a referendum next year.

The panel includes businesspeople and four U-C-P MLA’s, but no opposition members.

NDP leader Naheed Nenshi says Smith is going over the same ground as the “Fair Deal” sessions former premier Jason Kenney held six years ago.

Nenshi says Smith is just trying to fan the flames of discontent for political purposes.