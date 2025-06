The VegMin Learning Society will be hosting English language classes this summer, starting July 8th and running until August 28th.

The classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Society.

Cost is $50 per person.

For more information or to register, you can call 780-632-7920, send an email to info@vegmin.com, or in person at the Society office.