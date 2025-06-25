Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsSportsJays Trounced By Visiting Royals
Sports

Jays Trounced By Visiting Royals

By Jeff Dyck
Left fielder Alan Ziegler connects during Tuesday's loss to Armena.

The Vegreville Blue Jays find themselves fighting for the Powerline Baseball League’s final playoff spot with the season winding down and Tuesday’s meeting with Armena did little to help them in their quest. Some tough errors and cold bats led to the Jays dropping a mercy-rule decision to the Royals. That puts Vegreville’s record at 2-7 on the year. 2025 will be their first season with a losing record since 2016 when they still played out of Holden. Veteran slugger Zak Lang says it’s been a tough road but they’re seeing some new talent make their way into the lineup.

The Jays are back on their home turf Thursday night when they host Camrose. A victory would put Vegreville in the final playoff spot. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm.

A powerful swing from Zak Lang puts the ball in play.
Starting pitcher Grayson Soprovich beats the runner to first on a ground ball, notching the out.
Soprovich also pitched four innings in the losing effort. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    ckvg Now playing play

    The Ranch logo