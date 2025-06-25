The Vegreville Blue Jays find themselves fighting for the Powerline Baseball League’s final playoff spot with the season winding down and Tuesday’s meeting with Armena did little to help them in their quest. Some tough errors and cold bats led to the Jays dropping a mercy-rule decision to the Royals. That puts Vegreville’s record at 2-7 on the year. 2025 will be their first season with a losing record since 2016 when they still played out of Holden. Veteran slugger Zak Lang says it’s been a tough road but they’re seeing some new talent make their way into the lineup.

The Jays are back on their home turf Thursday night when they host Camrose. A victory would put Vegreville in the final playoff spot. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm.