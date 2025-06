June 24, 2025

PHONED IN ITEMS

For sale: Brand new custom-made 16-foot flat-deck tandem trailer, 3500 lb axles, comes with aluminum wheels, toolbox, side pockets, D-rings all the way around $7600 587-280-3376 CALLS ONLY

TEXTED IN ITEMS

Lost: Five small horses, last seen north off of Highway 631 on RR112 east of Two Hills 780-603-3160 Two Hills, AB