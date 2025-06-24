Party standings in the legislature remain unchanged following Monday’s three provincial byelections.

The U-C-P held onto the rural riding of Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills, while the New Democrats easily recaptured two Edmonton ridings.

That includes Edmonton-Strathcona, where NDP leader Naheed Nenshi finally won a seat in the legislature a year after assuming the party’s leadership.

The riding was home to former NDP leader Rachel Notley, who picked up 80 per cent of the vote in the last general election.

The unofficial results show Nenshi capturing 83 per cent of the ballots cast.