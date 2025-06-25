The Vegreville Psychic Fair and Summer Market is making its way to the Vegreville Train Station this weekend.

The event is open to people of all ages and will include a number of readers, therapies, crafts, and vendors.

Owner and founder of Awaken Events Carmen Rae Bruce, whose organization hosts this affair, says that the Town’s positive response encourages her to continue with the event year after year.

The Vegreville Psychic Fair and Summer Market will take place on Saturday, June 28th from 10am to 4pm. For more information or if you’d like to book a session with a reader or therapist in advance, please check out www.awakenevents.ca. Admission to this event is free.