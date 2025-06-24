RCMP are reminding residents that 310-RCMP (310-2767) is still available for non-emergency police matters across Alberta.

The toll free number connects callers to the nearest RCMP detachment without needing an area code, and is available 24/7. RCMP are stressing that using 310-RCMP helps ensure 911 lines remain open for life-threatening emergencies and urgent calls that need immediate response.

All calls to 310-RCMP are directed to the Alberta RCMP Operational Communications Centre, where dispatchers asses and prioritize the information to ensure the right response.

Residents are encouraged to use 310-RCMP for things like reporting a suspicious person or vehicle, thefts under $5,000, property damage, or motor vehicle collisions with no injuries. Residents are also encouraged to use it when requesting police attendance for non-urgent events or to file police reports.

Non-emergency crimes can also be reported online through the Alberta RCMP app or on the RCMP website.