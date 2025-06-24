The Town of Vegreville Municipal Services Department and Vegreville Fire Services are encouraging residents to pull out their bicycles this July.

The Bicycle Rodeo is a skills and safety event aimed at younger riders, happening on Wednesday, July 16th at the Wally Fedun Arena. The event is for children in Kindergarten to Grade Six, and will include two sessions, one from 10am to noon, and 1pm to 3pm. Helmets and bicycles are mandatory for participation.

The Community Ride is a family friendly group ride through Town. This is happening on Saturday, July 19th starting at the Vegreville Fire Services Building at 10am. Helmets and bicycles are also mandatory for this event, and residents are asked to gather by 9:45am.

For more information or to register your child for the Bicycle Rodeo, you can click here.

If you have any further questions, you can send an email to vfd@vegreville.com, or call 780-632-2254.