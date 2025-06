Voters in three provincial ridings go to the polls today in byelections.

One is in Edmonton-Strathcona, where NDP leader Naheed Nenshi is hoping to win a place in the legislature, a year after winning the party’s leadership race.

The seat was held by his predecessor, Rachel Notley, who won the last election with 80 per cent of the vote.

Edmonton-Ellerslie was also held by the New Democrats, while Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills has been a U-C-P stronghold.