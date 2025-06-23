Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government will adjust its tariffs on imports of American steel and aluminum as of July 21st, depending on what happens with trade negotiations with the U-S.

The date will mark the end of the 30 days Carney and U-S President Donald Trump set aside to reach a new trade deal.

Carney also says federal procurement will be limited to Canadian suppliers and what he calls “reliable trading partners” as of June 30th.

The federal government also plans to impose retroactive tariffs of 100 per cent on steel and aluminum imports from countries that don’t have a free trade agreement with Canada.