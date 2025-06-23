The Town of Vegreville would like to remind residents that the deadline to pay your property taxes is June 30th at 4:30pm. A penalty of 15% will be applied on all outstanding property taxes at that remain unpaid after that time.

There are a number of ways to pay your taxes, including debit, cheque, or cash. You can also send your cheques to the Town via mail. Online payment options are available at vegreville.com, but the Town would like to remind residents that credit card payments are subject to additional fees. Payments from banks or financial institutions are also accepted.

The Town would also like to remind residents that they offer pre-authorized monthly payment plans when it comes to property taxes. If you’d like to know more, you can visit the Town Administration Building, the town website at vegreville.com, or you can call 780-632-2606.