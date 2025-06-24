HomeCountry CommunityVegreville and District Co-Op Community ConnectionJune 24, 2025 Vegreville Corporate Services Director Meghan Saskiw Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 24, 2025 Vegreville Corporate Services Director Meghan Saskiw FacebookTwitterWhatsAppReddItEmail The Ranch 106.5 Logo. https://www.myvegrevillenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/June-24-2025-Meghan-Saskiw.mp3 - Advertisement - More Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 23, 2025 Pysanka Festival President Myron Kruk Jeff Dyck - June 23, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 20, 2025 Metis Crossing CEO Juanita Marois Jeff Dyck - June 20, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 19, 2025 Vegreville Garden Club Member Jamie Geleta Jeff Dyck - June 19, 2025 Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection June 18, 2025 FCSS Community Development Facilitator Joanne Dennis & Vegreville Town Councillors Justin Curtis & Len Bullock Jeff Dyck - June 18, 2025