Métis Crossing in Smoky Lake is preparing for their special National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations happening tomorrow.

The organization, which is a cultural centre that has a focus on Métis history and heritage, has been busy throughout the month of June, which is also National Indigenous History Month.

CEO for Métis Crossing Juanita Marois says that this month continues to be an important catalyst to further educate Canadians about Indigenous cultures and traditions across the country.

Marois goes on to say that everyone is welcome at the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration happening at the site on June 21st. The day will be filled with traditional music, history, food, and entertainment. The event kicks off at 11am and runs until 6pm. Entry to the National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration is free.

For more information about Métis Crossing, be sure to visit their website at metiscrossing.com.