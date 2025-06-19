Alberta doctors are speaking out against Premier Danielle Smith’s plan to charge most people for COVID-19 vaccines this fall.

The Alberta Medical Association says the move leaves out vulnerable groups like seniors living independently, pregnant people, and racialized communities—and goes against national health advice.

The province says it’s trying to reduce waste and cut costs, but critics say the policy adds barriers and puts public health at risk. Health unions are also calling for the government to reverse course and make vaccines widely accessible again.